Metro Detroit weather: Two impactful storms over next 48 hours

DETROIT – There will be two impactful storms in the Metro Detroit area over the next 48 hours -- good spring showers with bad timing.

The rest of your Wednesday afternoon will be cloudy with temps in the low to mid-40s and light winds E 5-11 mph.

Rain will move into our South and West zones around 4 p.m. and then spread closer to Downtown Detroit through the evening commute. We will likely get a solid quarter- to half-inch between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and then the forecast will temporarily dry out again.

Thursday

A warm front is on the move and will make it here late Thursday with more rain and thunderstorms.

We will see highs in the mid-50s through the afternoon with showers and storms again sliding into Metro Detroit during the Thursday evening drive. These showers will have more moisture and will drop a half to almost an inch of rain in many spots.

In addition, our South and West zones have a marginal risk for severe weather Thursday night. It’s time to make sure your Midland Severe Weather Radio is working.

Weekend

Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will last through mid-morning Friday before we clear and dry out. We will likely have temps in the lower 60s late Thursday through the morning Friday, then a cold front will blast through midday Friday as temps take a nose dive.

You can expect bright sunshine behind the front Friday, and we’ll watch our afternoon temps drop from the 50s through the 40s by late afternoon. The winds will be cranking WNW 10-30 mph.

The weekend will be dry, but cooler, in the mid-30s to low 40s.

