Metro Detroit weather forecast: Dry and chilly Sunday afternoon, slippery weather returns tonight

DETROIT – Welcome to the first Sunday of spring, Motown!

As much as the sun is shining again, the winter-like feeling is in place as well. Once clouds arrive, it will look wintry as well with a wintry mix when it’s dark. Brighter conditions arrive later this week with higher, more spring-like temperatures and conditions.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly to partly sunny. Temperatures will still be below average, but it won’t be as cold as Saturday. Highs will be just above 40°F, which is 5 to 10 degrees below average. The wind will blow from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday evening will be cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be near 40°F.

Sunset is at 7:48 p.m.

Sunday night will be cloudy with a rain-snow mix developing after midnight. Early risers or anyone who needs to drive after midnight must be careful on slippery surfaces.

Monday will be slick in the morning with a wintry mix. Any raindrops or snowflakes change to rain showers during the morning. The afternoon will be drier and not as cold. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Tuesday will be milder under probably sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be even warmer. Wednesday will have partly sunny skies with a chance of afternoon rain showers. Daytime temperatures will reach the middle 50s.

Thursday will be wet and cloudy, but warmer. Highs will be near 60°F.

The sun returns on Friday with the thermometer reaching the low 50s.

