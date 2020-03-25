Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine returns for a little while

DETROIT – Sunshine finally emerged today, taking temperatures into the 50s. And we’ll get to keep those mild numbers for highs through the end of NEXT weekend! But we’ll have to trade in the sun to do it.

Mild Stretch Starts

Normal highs have now reached half a hundred. And we’ll be over that mark for at least the next 10 days! That takes us into April. It came with sunshine Wednesday, but we won’t be so lucky for the rest of the week.

Wet Weekend Ahead

Thursday will feature a quick morning sprinkle, then more evening showers. But the real wet weather arrives late Friday night through Sunday. That whole stretch could leave us with 1-1.5 inches of rain by the end of the weekend.

We’re also watching the thunderstorm potential Saturday. It will depend how the system develops. Right now, the setup looks favorable for us. The most likely time of storms will be overnight, which will be the most stable part of the day, hopefully keeping storms weak. But we’re still three days out, so that could all change. Rain will continue for parts of Sunday, but it will be lighter and more scattered than Saturday’s soakers.

Sunshine Resumes

Bright skies come back on Monday, at least sunshine mixes with clouds. And the mild air remains, too. So a lot to look forward to following the weekend.