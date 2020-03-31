Metro Detroit weather: Scattered shower chances

Yes, by most people's standards, Monday was a pretty crummy weather day. And the weather bar being higher these days with kids home from school sure didn't help. But this is spring in Michigan, and we get days like this. However, we also get days like we have coming our way, so stay positive!

Our Tuesday won't be very different from our Monday. Clouds will hold tough, and scattered showers are possible. Highs again mostly in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius), however, won't feel quite as chilly today because the wind will be lighter than yesterday...blowing from the north at 4 to 8 mph.

Today's sunrise is at 7:17 a.m., and today's sunset is at 7:59 p.m.

Cloudy Tuesday night with scattered showers diminishing. Lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). North wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday starts cloudy, but the large, sprawling storm system that crossed right over Michigan this past weekend will finally release its grip, and we will start to see clearing develop during the afternoon...with the sunshine spreading from northeast to southwest across the area. Highs rebound into the low 50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Now That’s What I’m Talking About !

Thursday and Friday look spectacular, with mostly sunny skies, light wind, and highs in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius). Remember that the April sun is a stronger sun than what we had a month ago, so those mid 50s will feel pretty nice. These are perfect afternoons to plan outdoor science / nature lessons with the kids, take bike rides, walks around the block, or just step outside and soak up some rays.

Weekend Update

Nothing has changed about our weekend weather. Saturday starts with partly cloudy skies, but clouds increase during the afternoon and scattered showers approaching from the west are possible by mid-to-late afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Scattered showers Saturday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

We could start Sunday with a few showers, but those will move out and skies will become mostly sunny by afternoon. As long as that sun arrives on time, afternoon highs should reach 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).