Metro Detroit weather: Dry and mid-60s today

Remember that slow-moving upper-level cut-off low pressure area that plagued us Sunday into Monday? It’s been stationary the past couple of days, spinning its wheels over the Kentucky / Tennessee border. Well, it’s finally going to weaken and make its move to the northeast today, which will spread some clouds in between areas of sun across the area today, with the north seeing more sun than the south.

Another dry day is good news, but the east wind at around 10 mph is still causing lakeshore flooding issues, so the Lakeshore Flood Warning remains in effect for the western Lake St. Clair shoreline areas until 4:00 p.m.

The Flood Warning for the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County continues, as well. Minor flooding is occurring now, and moderate flooding is still forecast. Also, the Flood Warning continues for the River Raisin at Monroe. Minor flooding is occurring there, but the river is expected to fall below flood stage during the day today.

Highs today should reach the low to mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius) near the big lakes on the east side, and in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) farther west away from the lakes.

Today's sunrise is at 6:06 a.m., and today's sunset is at 8:54 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius). Light east wind.

Mostly cloudy on Friday, with highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius), and a scattered, light shower cannot be ruled out as that upper-low passes by to our southeast.

Becoming partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Partly sunny on Saturday...small chance for a stray late afternoon shower. Highs in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius).

Scattered showers are possible Saturday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Partly sunny on Sunday with a scattered shower possible. Highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Right now, Memorial Day appears mostly cloudy with a better chance of showers, and highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Unfortunately, it appears that the pattern is going to stall for a good part of the week ahead, and we will remain right in the middle of a big upper level ridge of high pressure to the southeast and a big upper level trough of low pressure to the west. That puts us in a persistent southwest flow, which will manifest itself in two ways.

First, the week will remain warm and humid, with highs at least in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius), and overnight lows in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius). It's definitely going to feel like summer.

More troubling, however, is that this pattern will also keep us in a rather steady flow of moisture, so we have a chance of showers and thunderstorms most of the week. That is certainly not good news, considering our water woes of the past week. It appears that we won't escape this pattern until after passage of a cold front on Friday so, unless something changes radically between now and then, get ready for at least the possibility of more river flooding. We'll keep a very close eye on this as the pattern evolves, and remember: the devil is in the details...it all depends upon exactly where that southwest to northeast ribbon of moisture sets up. Stay tuned.

On the bright side, it appears that we shouldn’t have any easterly component to the wind, which means we shouldn’t have the lake shore flood issues that have plagued us this week.