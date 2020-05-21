Metro Detroit weather: Heat, humidity, thunderstorms in play for holiday weekend

DETROIT – This weekend is supposed to be the "traditional" start of summer, not the legit start. But you wouldn't know it with this forecast.

Heat, humidity and thunderstorms are all in play for our holiday weekend, and next week is bringing some additional concerns, too.

Lakeshore flooding persists

We can't shake these east winds! Even though they're light, its still enough to keep conditions from improving along our big east side lakes.

Also, runoff from earlier upstream rains is keeping water levels from subsiding. Lakeshore Flood Warnings are now in effect through 4 p.m. Friday. But other than a brief overnight shift to the north, we’ll probably see onshore flow Saturday as well.

That will likely be from lake breezes setting up with temperatures warming into the mid 70s. Sunday, the general flow will be more out of the south and stronger, so that should help.

Wind forecast (WDIV)

Heat, humidity and storms

Whoever ordered some summer this weekend is going to get exactly what they requested. Saturday, temperatures finally peak above normal into the mid 70s. And we should remain dry with partly cloudy skies. But Sunday and Monday, highs soar to the mid 80s, with high humidity.

That sets the stage for showers and thunderstorms both days, although they won’t be washouts. Sunday’s chance looks like it’s coming early and should be gone by lunch.

Monday’s chance looks later and later, possibly into the evening or overnight toward Tuesday morning. So don’t cancel plans. Saturday looks like the clear winner right now, even though it will be 10 degrees cooler than Memorial Day.

Memorial Day weekend (WDIV)

We know a lot of folks are going up north. And we'd like to tag along. Download the Local 4Casters app so you can monitor the radar and see the 10 Day Forecast for wherever you're headed.

Right now, the one big difference will be Saturday, when storms will likely pop near Lake Michigan. So you’re headed to Grand Haven, Saugatuck, Ludington or anywhere else along the shore line, be ready for storms.

Sluggish pattern develops

Once that last storm chance arrives either late Monday or early Tuesday, we’ll likely enter another stagnant several days, where repeated rounds of rain are possible somewhere in the state. Models are suggesting that may be more of an issue in northern or western Michigan but it’s going to be a close call.

So be prepared for chances of showers and storms any day next week. Temperatures will return to the 70s by the second half of next week.

Track the radar: