Metro Detroit weather: Steamy weather continues, afternoon storms possible

Summer has arrived, and the risk of summer-like showers and thunderstorms refuses to go away. The end of the week will be more settled, and cooling to more comfy weather.

Tuesday morning will be warm and hazy with a light southerly wind. Temperatures start in the middle and upper 60s.

Sunrise is at 6:03 a.m. ET.

Tuesday afternoon will be hot and humid. highs will be in the middle and upper 80s. Heat indices will be near 90 degrees. Today’s record high temperature is 92 degrees from 1944. Remember to drink plenty of water and keep children and pets away from empty, unattended vehicles. Skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny.

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible after 2 p.m. Some may contain heavy downpours and lightning. Be prepared to dash indoors when any are on the horizon or develop over you. Scattered showers and storms may linger through about 7pm.

Sunset is at 8:59 p.m.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy then partly cloudy. It will still be muggy with overnight lows near 70 degrees.

Wednesday will be hotter than average and humid. Highs will be near 85 degrees. Afternoon showers and storms will blossom, again, after 2 p.m. ET.

Thursday has a greater chance of consistent and widespread showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. Afternoon temps will be near 85 degrees.

Some relief from the heat comes with a cold front Friday morning. We may see some morning showers as it moves through, and then daytime temperatures will reach the middle and upper 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunnier, cooler and more comfortable. Temperatures will be more spring-like; in the upper 60s to low 70s.

