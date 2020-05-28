Metro Detroit weather: Scattered thunderstorms possible today

You may have heard about Tropical Storm Bertha making landfall Wednesday in South Carolina. Bertha is already our second named storm of the season, which is early to have already had two named storms. And this is foreshadowing for what could be a very active Atlantic hurricane season ahead due to warmer than normal ocean temperatures and a possible developing La Nina pattern late summer / early fall.

Bertha (now a weakening Tropical Depression) is crossing West Virginia early this morning, and will move due northward across western Pennsylvania before crossing Lake Erie into Ontario. We will not get a direct impact, but some light showers are possible this morning. Once Bertha passes by, skies should become partly cloudy, and scattered thunderstorms are possible by late afternoon / early evening...some of which could have torrential downpours.

It will be another hot and humid day, with highs generally near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius), and a south wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today's sunrise is at 6:01 a.m., and today's sunset is at 9:00 p.m.

Once the evening storms diminish / move out, we should be dry for the remainder of the night. It'll be another uncomfortable sleeping night for those without air conditioning, with temps just making it into the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius) by dawn.

Showers and thunderstorms develop first thing Friday morning ahead of a strong approaching cold front. Once the front passes by in the afternoon, the rain will end, skies will start to clear, and you'll notice the humidity starting to drop. Highs, as long as we get some sun to finish the day, should reach the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with cooler and more comfortable lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Saturday should start mostly sunny, then puffy fair-weather cumulus clouds start popping up by late morning and we'll be partly cloudy for the rest of the day. Highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Those cumulus clouds will rapidly dissipate Saturday evening, and the night itself will be clear. Lows in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Sunday will be a "sun day," with light wind and highs in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius).

**Even though it will be cooler this weekend, that has no impact on the intensity of the sun’s ultraviolet rays, which are near their strongest of the year. Don’t forget the sunscreen if you’ll be out this weekend, and especially for the kids. You’ll burn just as easily without it as you would if it was hot and humid.**

Outlook for Next Week

Mostly sunny on Monday, with highs in the low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday, and highs in the low to mid 70s (23 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday, and highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius).