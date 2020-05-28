Metro Detroit weather: Warm, humid stretch transitions to cool, crisp days

DETROIT – The transition from warm and humid days to cool and crisp ones is underway, but the front that will usher in the unseasonably cool air won’t be completely done with its job until late Friday. Until then, showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Wet window

We won't be able to rule out showers and thunderstorms until after lunch on Friday. Nevertheless, we won't see a lot of them, and much of the stretch will be dry. Also, severe weather looks unlikely. But a few strong wind gusts and heavy downpours are possible.

As the front draws nearer around midday Friday, the rain chances will increase. Total rainfall should stay below a half-inch, so the impact to swollen rivers and streams should be minimal.

Here comes the cool

Highs over the weekend will resemble low temperatures we've experienced this week... in the mid 60s. And without the humidity, Saturday and Sunday will have a distinctly spring feel. Plus, we can expect mostly sunny skies for the weekend.

Not a bad stretch, just a lot different from what we experienced over Memorial Day weekend. Average highs for the last two days in May (and, yes, June starts Monday!) are in the mid 70s. So this will be nearly 10 degrees cooler than normal.

Watching the space coast

The SpaceX crew will try again to launch its Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Unfortunately it's another mid-afternoon launch window, 3:22 PM Detroit time. Which means the chances of blasting off storm-free aren't real good.

The mission meteorologists at Patrick Air Force Base are saying there’s a 60% chance that launch will be scrubbed again.

If you want to see what weather rules they have for launching a rocket into space, click here.

Some warmth returns

If last weekend was too hot, and this weekend will be too cool for you, next week should be just right. We’ll recover some of the warmth, but not much of the humidity.

Temperatures will range from the low 70s Monday to around 80 Wednesday and next Saturday. It’s not until next Sunday that highs will return to the mid 80s. Most of the week should be dry with one iffy storm chance midweek.

