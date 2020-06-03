Metro Detroit weather: Severe threat diminishing

The anticipated batch of thunderstorms that crossed parts of lower Michigan during the night caused scattered damage on the west side of the state, but weakened as they progressed eastward. Warnings were issued for Shiawassee and Genesee Counties, and there have been some tree damage reports, including a large limb taking down a power line in Mount Morris, causing a big power outage. But aside from that, the rest of the area appears to have escaped the worst.

As far as the rest of our Wednesday, while any of us could see a shower or thunderstorm this morning, the best chance for thunderstorms will be generally south of 8 Mile since this area will still be south of the advancing cold front, and those storms should end by early afternoon. We’ll finish the day with some sunshine, and you’ll notice the humidity starting to drop as drier air works its way in behind that front.

Highs today should reach the low to mid 80s (28 to 30 degrees Celsius), with southwest winds shifting to the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 5:58 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:06 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear and much more comfortable Wednesday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Friday starts with some sunshine, but some thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon ahead of another approaching cold front. Highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Simply Awesome!

We have a spectacular four-day stretch of weather coming our way, starting with this weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday through Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, in the mid to upper 70s (24 to 26 degrees Celsius) on Sunday, near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) on Monday, and in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday. Overnight sleeping weather will be terrific on these nights, too!

Here Comes Cristobal

As expected, Tropical Storm Cristobal formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico, and will likely impact the central Gulf Coast Sunday and Monday either as a tropical storm or hurricane. Cristobal will weaken as it moves inland, but maintain a circulation and head up our way…we’ll likely see rain and thunderstorms from this system on Wednesday.