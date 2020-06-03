Severe weather moves through parts of Michigan overnight

DETROIT – Some areas of mid and southeast Michigan were hit by severe thunderstorms overnight.

Warnings were issued for Shiawassee and Genesee counties. There have been some tree damage reports, including a large limb taking down a power line in Mount Morris, causing a power outage. Aside from that, the Local 4Casters say rest of the area appears to have escaped the worst.

There were some reports of downed limbs in southeast Michigan, including as far south as Warren:

This is a mess. Large limb fell on this person car in the area of 8 mile & Groesbeck in #Warren pic.twitter.com/NpPevPMIlp — Chuck Jackson (@NewsDeskChuck) June 3, 2020

As for the rest of Wednesday, the Local 4Casters say the best chance for thunderstorms will be generally south of 8 Mile Road, and those storms should end by early afternoon.

