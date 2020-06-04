Metro Detroit weather: Dry day for some, small rain chance for others

Over the past two weeks, some of us have benefited from heavy downpours, but not everybody shared in the wealth and it’s getting pretty dry in parts of town. At my house in Farmington Hills, I have only recorded 0.20″ of rain in this time frame, and that just won’t get the job done. Unfortunately, rain chances look pretty sparse for the next six days.

Today, cirrus clouds from thunderstorms south of the state line will make for a pretty sky. Most of us will have another dry day, but a couple of thunderstorms are possible generally south of I-94, where the humidity will be just a tad higher than farther north. Highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius). South-southwest wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Today's sunrise is at 5:58 a.m., and today's sunset is at 9:05 p.m.

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius), and the wind going dead calm.

Partly cloudy on Friday, then scattered thunderstorms are possible by late afternoon as a cold front approaches. Unfortunately, the storms may end up just scattered, and I don't think everybody is going to get this rain. Highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Fantastic Weekend!

Aside from the fact that many of us need rain, the weekend looks fantastic with a ton of sun, and highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and in the mid 70s (24 to 25 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. Lows Saturday night in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius) will make for great sleeping weather, too!

Sunny Start to Next Week

We keep the sun Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) on Monday and in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday.

Here Comes Cristobal

It still appears that Cristobal will hit the central Gulf Coast as a tropical storm Sunday into Monday, and then take a track right at us, bringing much needed rain on Wednesday, with maybe a few lingering showers on Thursday.

The sun then returns Friday through next weekend, with pleasant summer temperatures.