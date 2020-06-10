88ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Weather

SE Michigan under severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.

Severe weather moves across state

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Weather Center, Weather, Michigan Weather, Thunderstorm, Weather Alerts, Detroit Weather, Alert, Weather Forecast, Forecast, Storms

DETROIT – Southeastern Michigan is now under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Potential hazards include damaging wind gusts (up to 70 mph), tornadoes and large hail.

  • Watch live radar and updates all day in the video player above.

The probability for damaging wind gusts, possibly approaching 70 mph, is a 45% chance within 25 miles of any location in southeastern Michigan.

The southeastern Michigan counties under the watch are:

  • Genesee
  • Lapeer
  • Lenawee
  • Livingston
  • Macomb
  • Monroe
  • Oakland
  • Sanilac
  • St. Clair
  • Washtenaw
  • Wayne

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: