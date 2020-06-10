SE Michigan under severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.

DETROIT – Southeastern Michigan is now under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Potential hazards include damaging wind gusts (up to 70 mph), tornadoes and large hail.

Watch live radar and updates all day in the video player above.

The probability for damaging wind gusts, possibly approaching 70 mph, is a 45% chance within 25 miles of any location in southeastern Michigan.

The southeastern Michigan counties under the watch are: