SE Michigan under severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.
DETROIT – Southeastern Michigan is now under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Potential hazards include damaging wind gusts (up to 70 mph), tornadoes and large hail.
The probability for damaging wind gusts, possibly approaching 70 mph, is a 45% chance within 25 miles of any location in southeastern Michigan.
The southeastern Michigan counties under the watch are:
- Genesee
- Lapeer
- Lenawee
- Livingston
- Macomb
- Monroe
- Oakland
- Sanilac
- St. Clair
- Washtenaw
- Wayne
