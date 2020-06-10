Severe weather expected in SE Michigan: Here’s what to prepare for
DETROIT – Southeastern Michigan is under a moderate risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon.
That is a Level 4 on a 1 to 5 scale of severity risk.
Tornado probability
Most of the state of Michigan has a 5% chance for a tornado within 25 miles of a location. That may not sound like a lot, but remember tornadoes are pretty rare, making this a notable risk.
Damaging wind probability
The probability for damaging wind gusts, possibly approaching 70 mph, is a 45% chance within 25 miles of any location in southeastern Michigan.
Large hail probability
There is a 15% chance for large hail within 25 mile of any location.
Here are the key messages to know to stay safe during a severe weather event:
Severe weather resources:
- Track the Michigan Weather Radar here
- Find the latest Severe Weather Alerts here
- Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center
- Share a weather photo to StormPins
Latest Weather Forecast:
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.