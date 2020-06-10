Severe weather expected in SE Michigan: Here’s what to prepare for

DETROIT – Southeastern Michigan is under a moderate risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon.

That is a Level 4 on a 1 to 5 scale of severity risk.

Tornado probability

Most of the state of Michigan has a 5% chance for a tornado within 25 miles of a location. That may not sound like a lot, but remember tornadoes are pretty rare, making this a notable risk.

Tornado probability in Michigan on June 10, 2020. (WDIV)

Damaging wind probability

The probability for damaging wind gusts, possibly approaching 70 mph, is a 45% chance within 25 miles of any location in southeastern Michigan.

Severe weather expected in SE Michigan -- here's what you should know for June 10, 2020

Large hail probability

There is a 15% chance for large hail within 25 mile of any location.

Large hail probability in Michigan on June 10, 2020. (WDIV)

Here are the key messages to know to stay safe during a severe weather event:

Severe Weather Safety reminders (WDIV)

Severe weather resources:

Latest Weather Forecast: