Published: June 10, 2020, 11:33 am Updated: June 10, 2020, 11:44 am

DETROIT – We are expecting severe weather Wednesday afternoon between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. in southeastern Michigan.

Potential hazards include damaging wind gusts (up to 70 mph), tornadoes and large hail.

