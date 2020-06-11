Metro Detroit weather forecast: Heat ramps up leading to summer’s official start

DETROIT – As cleanup continues from Wednesday's powerful storms, we get to enjoy a pleasant and cool stretch into early next week, before the heat ramps up again leading to summer's official start.

Temps Dip

Walking out the door today was a stark contrast to yesterday's heat and humidity. Even though severe storms grabbed the headlines, Wednesday was the hottest day of 2020 so far. The mercury reached 91. With Cristobal's tropical moisture, the heat index was 97 when we hit that high! Now the air is drier and temperatures will continue to cool into the weekend. Most of us will get lows in the 40s for the next two nights. Highs will stay below normal through Monday of next week. The coolest day will be Saturday with highs in the upper 60s

Extended Dry Stretch

Many locations picked up more than an inch of rain, which was welcome after nearly three weeks with hardly any water. Metro Airport officially recorded only 0.19" yesterday, so we're still more than an inch behind normal for the month. Other than a brief evening sprinkle tonight and a drop or two Friday afternoon, we'll be dry at least until the middle of next week. And even that chance isn't impressive.

Heat Roars Back

These next few days are spring’s last stand. Summer begins officially next Saturday. And after this cool snap over the weekend, temperatures will soar back to the upper 80s by Wednesday. Humidity will come back with it, but it won’t be as tropical as what Cristobal brought us yesterday.