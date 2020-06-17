Metro Detroit weather: Good day sunshine!

Our string of sunny days continues, with the anticipated incremental warming each day manifesting itself right on schedule. While rejoicing in the great recreational weather, let's also be mindful of the fact that we need rain. Most of us have only had five days of measurable rain since May 20th, and I'm already noticing some lawns turning brown. Unfortunately (from this aspect of things), it'll be several days before we have any kind of rain chance.

Our Hump Day will be mostly sunny, with comfortable humidity, and highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius). East wind at 5 to 10 mph will knock a few degrees off near the east side big lakes.

Today's sunrise is at 5:57 a.m., and today's sunset is at 9:12 p.m.

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius), and calm air.

Thursday and Friday could feature some high clouds, as that cut-off upper-level low I’ve been talking about since last week - currently over the Carolinas - wobbles a bit to the northwest, but we will remain dry. Highs Thursday in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius), and near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) on Friday. Lows Thursday night in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius), and in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) Friday night. Those rising overnight lows are always a good sign that higher humidity air is creeping back into the area...that’s because more humid air has higher dewpoints and, since the air temperature can NEVER fall below the dewpoint temperature, higher dewpoints mean higher overnight lows.

Father’s Day Weekend

Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and steamy, with highs in the low 90s (33 degrees Celsius). I think most of us will be dry, but I technically cannot rule out a rogue thunderstorm popping up in all of that heat and humidity. Sometimes, even a lake breeze can pop one up. Keep an eye on our app's radar just in case if you have outdoor plans mid-to-late Saturday afternoon but, again, I'm thinking a mostly dry day

Don't forget that astronomical summer (the summer solstice) occurs at 5:43 p.m. Saturday afternoon. If you raise a glass to toast the solstice, make sure it's a cold one...it'll be scorching hot! Brandon Roux and I appreciate all of the invitations to solstice parties around town, but we can't hit them all...sorry. Just kidding, LOL!

Warm and muggy Saturday night, with lows only near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Sunday hopefully starts dry, which would be good news for those morning Father’s Day tee times, but thunderstorm chances ramp up in the afternoon, which would be bad news for Father’s Day grilling. Humid highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).