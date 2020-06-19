Metro Detroit weather: Hot Friday with an Air Quality Alert

DETROIT – An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties Thursday.

Welcome to Friday, Motown.

Today is the last final full day of spring 2020. The end of this season will feel like the middle of next season, which begins tomorrow. It will be hot and sunny, and air pollution is a factor, again. Sweltering weather continues Fathers' Day Weekend. Rain remains in the forecast on the holiday. More on and off showers are possible early next week.

Get a gander of Venus low in the east-northeast sky an hour before sunrise with the sliver-crescent moon. It will be mild with temperatures starting in the 50s and low 60s. Skies will be clear.

Sunrise is at 5:57 a.m.

Friday afternoon hot and humid. Highs reach the middle and upper 80s with a heat index near or just above 90 degrees. There is the chance for an isolated pop-up shower or two, but the best chance for this is in Ontario, and most us will have another dry day. If you have mid-to-late afternoon plans, periodically check our app's radar so nothing pops up and surprises you. Remember to keep children and pets away from empty, unattended vehicles on this hot day. Also, the UV index will be high, so remember to slather on the sun block for everyone before going outdoors.

Air pollution levels will increase and, therefore, air quality will decrease. So, those with pre-existing heart or respiratory conditions should take it easy today. To keep air quality more acceptable, carpooling, taking the bus, refraining from using gas-powered equipment after noon and re-fueling after dusk are great options.

Friday evening will be mostly clear and warm. Temperatures will be in the 80s before sunset, then in the 70s afterward.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m.

Friday night will be mostly clear and mild. Overnight lows will be in the low and mid 60s.

Saturday will be a scorcher with blazing sunshine and afternoon temperatures near 90 degrees. Summer begins with the summer solstice at 5:43 p.m. ET.

Happy Fathers' Day, Sunday! A cold front approaches and slowly approaches and moves through the region. The front will be slowed down by a cut-off low to our east. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially, in the afternoon, with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Humid highs will be in the upper 80s. Indoor activities with Dad are the best way to go to stay dry.

The atmosphere remains unstable, Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 80s each day with on and off showers and storms.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!