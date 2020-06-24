Tracking the Saharan dust plume: What to expect in Michigan

There is a Saharan dust plume heading for North America.
There are actually two plumes coming from Africa. One of them is over the Caribbean and it will eventually make its way north.
Dust plumes from the Sahara are not unusual. This happens each June and July. This year, it’s noteworthy due to the size of the plumes.
Right now, the plume in the Caribbean is heading toward the Gulf Coast. The plume will be allowed to move northward and move right over Michigan. The jet stream is expected to shift enough to allow the dust plume to move northward.
If the skies are clear in Michigan, this will allow the dust plume to create a very nice sunrise and sunset through the weekend and perhaps into early next week.
