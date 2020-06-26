Metro Detroit weather: Stormy with risk of severe weather Friday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday evening, Motown.

Rough and tumble weather is marching through Detroit in Southeast Michigan late Friday afternoon and during dinnertime.

We must be on the lookout for strong to severe storms and take appropriate precautions. Staying indoors the rest the evening and the rest of the night may be the best idea. Showers and storms linger, Saturday. Sunday will be sunnier. It will be very warm all weekend.

A slight to enhanced risk of strong to severe weather remains straight over the region. This means there is a respectable chance of showers and thunderstorms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail. There is even the chance of an isolated tornado, but that is much less likely than the other hazards.

Torrential rain can lead to flooding. Remember if you do have to be out, “turn around don’t drown” when it comes to driving upon high standing water. Find an alternate route because it is hard to tell how deep the water can become. Plus, a surprisingly small amount of water can disable any vehicle.

Whenever you hear thunder or see flashes of lightning, get indoors immediately.

Friday evening will be wet with stormy temperatures in the 80s and rain cooled 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms remain possible through midnight for Friday night. It becomes calmer the hours of Saturday morning. It will be warm with overnight lows near 70°F.

Saturday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be partly sunny and very warm. Highs will be in the lower 80s or 85°F.

Sunday will be sunnier and hotter. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s. We are back to good car wash days for much of the week.

Monday and Tuesday will have blue skies and definitely feel like summer. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s each day.