Metro Detroit weather forecast: Bracing for high temperatures as weekend approaches

DETROIT – We’re above normal today and bracing for more heat as the weekend approaches. But first ... rain.

Showers and storms soon

Our best and most organized round of rain this week will arrive late tonight, but mostly during the first half of Thursday.

There’s still a shot at a shower past lunch, but most of us should remain dry. Rainfall amounts look higher on the east side and in the South Zone, where some spots may see around one inch of rain.

Other than a slim shot Saturday, Sunday will give us our next decent chance at scattered thunderstorms.

90s on deck

Thursday’s early rain and rumbles plus afternoon clouds should keep the 90s at bay for one more day. But they will arrive again Friday through the start of next week.

The forecast is going to be hot, any way you slice it. However, it does look temperatures may be slightly less scorching by the middle of next week. So our next 90-degree stretch may last only four days, before upper 80s take over starting next Tuesday.

Along with the slightly lower temps will be slightly lower humidity than earlier data were suggesting. So expect muggy conditions instead of tropical feels for much of next week.

