Metro Detroit weather forecast: 90 degree days are just around the corner

DETROIT – Clouds and rain kept a lid on temperatures today, but the 90s are just around the corner.

Heat Spiking

Even though air temperatures didn’t get to the 80s, you probably noticed the higher humidity. Dew points were above 70 in a lot of spots, which translates to a tropical feel.

We’ll lose a bit of that humidity but get a lot more heat for Friday. Highs will finish close to 90, but probably fall short of that mark in many locations.

Check our 4ZONE Forecast to see the number for your neighborhood. Saturday will likely be the warmest day of the stretch with air temperatures in the low 90s and heat index readings around 95 by afternoon.

Sunday will see similar highs, but it will feel hotter as humidity rises. Monday may be our last 90-degree day this streak, which should end at three days vs. the eight we recorded earlier this month.

Not Completely Parched

Even though nearly all of southeast Michigan was in a “pre-drought” from lack of rain (latest data was recorded prior to Thursday morning’s showers), we made a dent in that this morning with everyone getting something at least.

Some luckier folks south of I-94 got more than 0.50.” But there’s another good shot of showers and storms early Sunday and again Tuesday of next week.

Midweek Break

When we break this next 90-degree streak on Tuesday, don’t expect a huge cooldown. We’ll be just above normal, which is still 84 through Tuesday.

Wednesday our normals start decreasing as we head toward autumn. We still have more than half of summer left though.

