Metro Detroit weather: Air Quality Alert with high heat, humidity returning Saturday afternoon

DETROIT – An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties Saturday.

Today may be the start of another heat wave. Temperatures return to 90 degrees or more. Tonight will be warm. With enough sunshine, it will be even hotter tomorrow. “With enough sunshine” because there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms with a risk of severe weather.

Saturday afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s. Heat indices will be in the middle 90s.

Families safely trying to play catch or go for a nature walk must drink plenty of water and wear light and loose-fitting clothes to remain hydrated and healthy.

Also, people can do their best to keep air pollution levels down by using public transportation and taking a break from mowing the lawn. It is good to check on neighbors and friends with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

Saturday evening will be fair and very warm. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s.

Sunset is at 9:05 p.m.

Saturday night will be warm and muggy. Make sure homes are well ventilated with functioning air conditioners. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and 70s.

Sunday will be hotter and more humid. Highs will be near 95 degrees with heat indices near 100 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, midday and in the afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, there is a “Marginal Risk” of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging hail and wind.

Monday will be mostly sunny and hot. Afternoon temperatures will be near 90 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It will not be as hot but still feel like summer. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s each day.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday: Wind S 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp: 79 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind SSW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 80 degrees

Sunday: Wind SSW 12-18 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 80 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday: Wind S 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 73 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind SSW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 74 degrees

Sunday: Wind SSW 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 74 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Wind S 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 72 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind SSW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 73 degrees

Sunday: Wind SSW 6-12 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 73 degrees

