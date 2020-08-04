Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain chances will linger through the evening

DETROIT – Rain chances will linger through the evening, but that will be all she wrote until possibly next week. And don’t get too comfortable with cooler, less humid air ... it won’t last very long.

Primary Showers

One last disturbance is rolling through the area, bringing light showers mostly to the North and Metro Zone. These should start drying out after dinner, but may not be completely gone until midnight tonight.

Beyond that, our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until Sunday. That’s looking iffy, though. The better chance will be on Monday.

Temperatures Rising

Wednesday’s highs will also remain in the mid 70s. Then we start trekking up ‘heat mountain.’ Eighties return on Friday.

We’ll be back to the mid 80s for the weekend. And Monday will get us close to 90 again. Although most of this week will feature low humidity, it will return to muggy levels by Sunday.

It will feel tropical early next week with dewpoint temperatures in the low 70s! So there’s definitely more summer left to go.

Lake Update

The Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Sanilac and St. Clair counties expires at 10 p.m. tonight. Lake Huron remains the only lake that is still above record levels. Both St. Clair and Erie are below records, and below the levels of last year at this time.

All three lakes are forecasted to drop further during August. The decrease should be 2 inches for Lake Huron, 3 inches for Lake St. Clair and 4 inches for Lake Erie. Even at those levels, all the lakes will still be 25–35 inches above normal for August.

