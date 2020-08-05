Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cool afternoon, high temps expected to return

DETROIT – What a fantastic summer afternoon! Temperatures remain cooler than normal with low humidity. But if you like a little more heat with your August, read on.

Crisp to Toasty

After another comfortably cool night, temperatures return to near normal on Friday with finishes in the low 80s. Heat continues to build through early next week with mid 80s this weekend and a near 90-degree afternoon on Monday. That should be the extent of the heat, however. High temperatures inch downward to the mid 80s for most of next week. Humidity stays low until Sunday. We’ll be unequivocally muggy then and keep the humidity around through at least the middle of next week.

By the way, today was only the fourth day this summer that we’ve recorded highs in the 70s. Contrast that to 11 days of 90 degrees or better. That’s a good indication of how much heat (and lack of relief) we’ve endured since June 20th.

Rain Break

After four days of measurable rain, we get a break that will last through Saturday. Rain returns Sunday, but just how early is still being debated. Sunday night through Tuesday morning will feature scattered showers and thunder. Another disturbance gives us rain chances on Wednesday. But even though this will likely give us some rainfall for another four-day stretch. The amounts look paltry. With a couple isolated exceptions, most spots will tally less than a half-inch.

