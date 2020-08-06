Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures warm, but humidity remains low into weekend

DETROIT – We’re only getting warmer through the weekend. At least we can keep the humidity at bay until the end of the weekend. Then, we start looking at rain chances again.

Movin’ on up

Not to a deluxe apartment, and not only on the east side, but everyone will be getting warmer temperatures through the start of next week, so savor our below-normal coolness while you can.

Remember, normal highs this time of year are the low 80s, and it looks like we’ll be above that mark for six of the next seven days, while right at normal for Friday’s finish.

Humidity stays at dry levels until Sunday, when it becomes muggy. Then, we’ll stay like that through Thursday of next week.

Mainly dry weekend

High pressure has a firm but benevolent grip on Southeast Michigan. That sinking air and clockwise flow will keep out any rain, while allowing plenty of sunshine through Saturday.

On Sunday, we have just an outside shot of an afternoon thunderstorm. Better chances arrive Monday through Tuesday morning.

A cold front will pass through, but we won’t feel an appreciable change in the airmass. Any drop in humidity will be short-lived as another system arrives Wednesday and Thursday. But total rainfall for the four days (five, counting Sunday) will stay under a half-inch in most places

Busier tropics

National hurricane forecasters upped their prediction for this year’s hurricane season by six named storms. They’re now expecting 19-25 named storms. The official list for any given year only has 21 names -- no Q, U, X, Y or Z monikers.

If we get a storm after Wilfred, it will be named Alpha. Then, we continue through the Greek alphabet. We also did this in 2005 (the only year, actually) -- the infamous season of Hurricane Katrina, which brought so much destruction to New Orleans and the Gulf Coast.

So far, we’ve had nine named storms, and it’s the earliest we’ve ever hit that mark. Only Hanna and Isaias became hurricanes, though.

