Metro Detroit weather: Showers, storms break for sunshine Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

The day starts with a region of instability remaining over Detroit and Southeast Michigan. It becomes calmer and brighter before the day ends, but better late than never. It remains warm today and all week. Sunnier days prevail the entire work week.

Sunday morning will be mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures start in the 60s. Drivers must be careful on any wet roads while running errands.

Sunrise is at 6:42 a.m.

More raindrops with or without thunderclaps will be around during the middle of the day. It still becomes warmer with middle 70s at lunchtime.

Sunday afternoon becomes brighter with skies gradually going from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday evening will be clear and mild. A dry northwesterly wind will drop temps to the low 70s by dinnertime.

Sunset is at 8:32 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and cooler. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny, warm and comfortable with lower humidity. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be sunny and cooler. Still warm but with daytime temperatures in the middle and upper 70s.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday become warmer with seasonable humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s, Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will have high temperatures closer to 85 degrees.

