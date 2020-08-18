Metro Detroit weather: As good as it gets!

We are now into a string of beautiful summer days with comfortable temperatures, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine…enjoy!

Mostly sunny skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s (24 to 26 degrees Celsius). Light northwest winds will shift to the north, at 5 to 10 mph. Note: if the wind turns north earlier than expected, then a couple of Lake Huron induced showers would be possible in the Thumb this afternoon, especially near the lakeshore. Speaking of the lakeshore, a Lakeshore Flood Advisory continues in effect today for the Lake Huron shoreline due to the anticipated north winds.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:44 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:29 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear Tuesday night (perhaps remaining partly cloudy in the Thumb due to the relatively warmer waters of Lake Huron), with lows in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, and in the low 50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius) in rural areas. North wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Wednesday, a delightful summer day with highs again in the mid to upper 70s (24 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid to upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the low 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

This morning’s computer models still advertise Saturday as the better of the two weekend days, with mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies. Most models keep us dry, although one model tries to introduce a late-day thunderstorm. I’ll continue to monitor this but, right now, I see no reason to deviate from the majority. It’ll be a hot one, with highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius), and the humidity starting to creep up…not oppressive, but you’ll notice it. This means that it’ll be a balmy Saturday evening for grilling and eating dinner on the patio, or heading to your favorite restaurant with outdoor seating!

A cold front is still targeting Sunday as our day, with showers and thunderstorms likely. We certainly don’t like weekend rain, but some of us desperately need it, so we’ll take it when we can get it.