Metro Detroit Weather: Real dog days and severe storm threats

DETROIT – The heat and humidity are here for a while, and with a front hanging around, we have multiple storm chances through the week. It won’t rain all day each day. In fact, more of the next four days will be dry than wet. But the wet parts could get rather noisy…

Early this morning, Brandon and I are monitoring a cluster of severe storms in Wisconsin moving east-southeast. The farther north you are, the lower the chance you’ll see any of this. Conversely, the farther south and west you are, the better the chance. There is a small risk that a severe storm could persist all the way to southeast Michigan, and those closer to the state line are most at risk. This batch of storms should be south and east of us by lunchtime or a little after, and I think we’ll be mostly dry for the rest of the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius), but low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius) in the Thumb. Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly clear and not as warm Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms…best chance this time is northeast of a line from Mount Clemens to Flint, where there is a solid risk of severe storms. Highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows back into the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday with more afternoon storms possible and, once again, severe storms are possible. Very hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s (33 degrees Celsius), and the humidity making it feel even hotter.

Partly cloudy Thursday night with a possible shower or thunderstorm possible later at night. Lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds on Friday with more thunderstorms developing…mostly likely sometime in the afternoon. It’s too early to say if we still have a severe risk Friday, but it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

It’s possible that we start Saturday with some showers still in the area, but those should move out and I expect that we’ll become partly cloudy by afternoon. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius), with lower humidity!

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday…a splendid second half to our weekend…with highs in the mid 70s (24 to 25 degrees Celsius).