Metro Detroit Weather: Stormy start with severe chances throughout the day

DETROIT – Good Finally Friday morning! It’s a wet and stormy start for many of you around Metro Detroit with a cold front that just stalled out as a stationary front right over the heart of SE Lower Michigan. It is possible to see an isolated severe storm this morning with dangerous lightning, and wind gusts. Be careful as you head out and about and watch out for pooling and ponding (As Kim D says) on those morning roads. Parts of the area, including our South Zone, parts of our West Zone... aren’t getting a whole of rain or thunder this morning. There is more coming!

SUNRISE: 6:55 AM

We are under a Slight Risk for Severe Storms today, and that will be most likely through the late afternoon and evening. We will have this stationary front wandering about Metro Detroit through the day and more moisture moving up from the south keeping our rain and thunderstorm chances alive pretty much all day. Will you get an all day soaker? That is not likely, so expect some breaks with partly sunny and muggy air as highs hit the low to maybe mid 80s later this afternoon. Again, eyes to the skies, especially late afternoon and evening hours today for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

SUNSET: 8:13 PM

This pesky front will linger around tonight and overnight keeping those rumbles of thunder coming and going into early Saturday. So, we start our weekend with some showers around the area until about 9 or 10am, and then we start to dry out. Skies will go from stormy early, to partly sunny through the mid-morning, followed by mostly sunny skies through the afternoon hours tomorrow. And, highs will hover in the upper 70s to low 80s as the humidity is stripped from the air making it feel much more comfortable tomorrow.

Sunday will be ideal! We will be waking to temps in the 50s, so it’s windows open for a few days starting as early as tomorrow afternoon. Sunday highs will hang in the mid 70s with tons of sun and that’s it! We will see a carbon copy of a day Monday around Metro Detroit highlighted again by great sleeping weather. We will start to warm a little by the middle of next week but nothing too hot or steamy all week next week. We will see some showers and storms on Wednesday into Thursday, and we will keep you posted as we get closer. Don’t forget, the Local4Casters app is always your best weapon and tool when preparing for our crazy, changing weather and it’s free!

