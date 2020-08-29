Metro Detroit weather: Warm and becoming drier Saturday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Showers leave early this morning. It becomes brighter, less humid and warmer in the afternoon. Tonight gets cooler, and Sunday will be delightful and much more comfortable.

Showers and thunderstorms start to exit Detroit and Southeast Michigan in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. The morning will be cloudy, then mostly cloudy and partly cloudy shortly after breakfast time. It will be mild with temperatures starting in the 60s and low 70s.

Sunrise is at 6:56 a.m.

Saturday afternoon slowly becomes sunnier. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Saturday evening will be fair with cooler, more crisp conditions. Temps will be near 70 degrees by sunset. Shortly afterward, Saturn will be visible to the upper right of the waxing Moon.

Sunset is at 8:11 p.m.

Saturday night will be clear and cool .Overnight lows will be in the low and mid 50s.

Sunday will be sunny, not as warm but delightful. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The chance of showers and storms returns Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as higher temps work their way back into the picture. Highs will be in the low 80s each day.

