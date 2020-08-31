75ºF

Here are the massive rain totals in SE Michigan on Aug. 28-29, 2020

Detroit Metro Airport sees single day rainfall record on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020

Paul Gross, Meteorologist

DETROIT – Record-setting rain deluged southeast Michigan this past Friday into Saturday, with most of it falling in a 24-hour period.

Officially at Detroit Metro Airport (DTW), the 2.83 inches of the rain that fell on Friday set a single day rainfall record for that date, shattering the old record of 2.38 inches set in 1932.

Want to know how much rain fell near your neighborhood? Here is the list of totals as reported to the National Weather Service. The winner (or, really, the loser) was Owosso -- take a look at how much it received!

Date/TimeMunicipalityCounty24-hour rainfall amount (inches)
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.AuburnBay1.06
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.DurandShiawassee2.65
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.BurtonGenesee1.54
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.FarmingtonOakland3.24
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.Ann ArborWashtenaw2.81
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.MorenciLenawee1.59
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.Shelby TownshipMacomb3.85
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.SouthfieldOakland4.14
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.UticaMacomb3.21
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.ClintonWashtenaw2.92
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.Dearborn HeightsWayne3.71
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.OrtonvilleOakland2.00
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.ChesaningSaginaw1.00
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.BrightonLivingston1.60
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.Bloomfield HillsOakland2.37
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.BellevilleWayne3.28
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.DexterWashtenaw2.59
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.Grosse IleWayne2.24
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.MonroeMonroe1.30
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.GoodrichGenesee1.20
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.Grosse Pointe FarmsWayne2.23
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.New BaltimoreMacomb1.86
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.Detroit (northeast)Wayne2.69
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.RomulusWayne3.28
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.FlintGenesee1.98
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.FowlervilleLivingston1.14
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.WyandotteWayne3.89
8/29/20 -- 4 a.m.ClarkstonOakland2.13

