Flooding damages homes, leaves cars stranded across Metro Detroit

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Metro Detroit saw its share of rain, fallen trees, power outages and flooding overnight.

It’s been a frustrating day in several Metro Detroit neighborhoods as flooding has caused a mess of trash on some streets and damaged homes.

Neighbors on Lindon Street near Main Street and 13 Mile Road woke up Friday to find their garbage floating along the flooded street.

Overnight storms rain left more than 12,000 without power and many homeowners with flooded basements and side streets.

The freeways were a mess Friday morning. Westbound I-94 at Cass Avenue in Detroit looked like a river and I-96 at Beech Daly Road in Redford was closed due to flooding.

Some drivers in Dearborn, Melvindale and Royal Oak tried to power their way through flooded streets and ended up getting stuck.