Metro Detroit Weather: Noisy start, quiet finish

DETROIT – A line of robust thunderstorms crossed the area overnight…likely waking many of you up. Although no severe weather has been reported, wind gusts were strong enough in some places to blow over some patio furniture and perhaps bring down a few branches. A quick scan of the airports show that Oakland-Pontiac International Airport recorded a 41 mph gust, Detroit Metropolitan Airport a 39 mph gust, Detroit City Airport a 37 mph gust, and Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township a 33 mph gust. This line will move through before dawn, leaving us with just a scattered shower or thunderstorm possible in the morning, before a cold front sweeps the moisture eastward by this afternoon and brings in some sunshine to finish the day.

Highs will range from upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) south to low 70s (22 degrees Celsius) in parts of the Thumb.

Brisk southwest winds this morning mean that the Lakeshore Flood Warning for the northern Lake St. Clair shoreline areas of Macomb and St. Clair Counties remains in effect until 10:00 a.m. After that time, the wind shifts behind the cold front and blows from the northwest.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:05 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:56 p.m.

Partly cloudy Monday evening, then clouds increase overnight and showers with possible thunderstorms develop later at night. Lows in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Showers and possible thunderstorms on Tuesday are more likely in the morning than in the afternoon. It’ll be noticeably cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

A few rain showers will still be around the area Tuesday night. Lows near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday…perhaps becoming partly cloudy for a time. Highs in the low to mid 70s (22 to 24 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy with a chance of showers Wednesday night. Lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy on Thursday. Highs in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy on Saturday, with highs in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius) as long as we get enough sunshine.

Showers develop at some point Saturday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers on Sunday. With a bit of luck, perhaps we catch some sunshine later in the day. Highs in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius).