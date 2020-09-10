Metro Detroit weather: Just one more day of this stuff

Given the amount of cloud cover we’ve had this week, you’d think it’s November, not September. But this is the hand we’ve been dealt with, and we have one more day of clouds to endure, along with some areas of fog and drizzle. Like Wednesday, highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) in the warmest spots. North to northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise (which we won’t see) is at 7:09 a.m., and today’s sunset (which we won’t see) is at 7:51 p.m.

Clouds will start breaking up late Thursday night, with lows dropping into the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius). North wind at 4 to 7 mph.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Friday, with highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius). Finally, some sun! It’ll be a nice day to finish a dreary work week of weather.

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low to mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Saturday should start with partly cloudy skies, but clouds will increase and we’ll likely be mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Slight chance for a shower, late, but I think most (if not all) of this will hold off until Saturday night. Highs rebounding into the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday night, with a stronger storm not entirely out of the question. Lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

We may start Sunday with an early morning shower or thunderstorm, but those will quickly move out as a cold front passes by, and skies should become partly cloudy by afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius).

Outlook for Next Week

Next week looks like the exact opposite of this week! Sprawling high pressure appears to take hold and keep us dry with some sunshine for most of the week. The long range models do disagree on whether a couple of fronts will be able to penetrate that high but, right now, the long-range ensemble forecasts (averages of various versions of each model) suggest that the high will win out. Highs start off Monday in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius), and then should range from the mid to upper 70s (23 to 26 degrees Celsius) for the rest of the week.