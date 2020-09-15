Metro Detroit weather: Mild Tuesday evening, sun setting through smoke

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday evening, Motown.

The rest of the day will be mild and dry. Smoke from western wildfires still hangs high in the air. It gets cooler overnight, and tomorrow becomes the warmest day of the week. There’s a small chance of rain before it feels like fall, again, in time for Rosh Hashanah and this weekend. Astronomical autumn actually begins next Tuesday morning.

A film of smoke and haze continues to hang over Detroit and Southeast Michigan late this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 60s before sundown, then fall to the low 60s as night falls.

Sunset is at 7:42 p.m. ET.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear and cool. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and 50s.

Sunrise is at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Wednesday feels like summer again. Sunshine will cut through the smoke again and warm us up to 80°F in the afternoon.

Wednesday night and early Thursday morning has a chance of on and on showers. Then skies become partly sunny by Thursday afternoon. It will not be as warm with high temperatures near 70°F.

Friday feels like fall under abundant sunshine. Highs will be in the low 60s. Rosh Hashanah begins. Sunset 7:38 p.m. ET.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny Saturday will be the cooler day of the two with afternoon temperatures in the 60s. Sunday will be milder with highs closer to 70°F.

