Frost advisory issued in Southeast Michigan for Saturday morning

Oh yes, it’s happening: A Frost Advisory has been issued to start the weekend in Metro Detroit.

The National Weather Service has issued the advisory, which takes effect at midnight until 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-30s overnight, which will result in frost formation. Frost can kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Weekend forecast from Paul Gross:

Skies will be clear this evening and overnight, with lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, with mid to upper 30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius) in our coldest rural spots and, while I do not expect frost, do not be surprised if you see a bit of it in a low area or depression come Saturday morning. North wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs again in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius), but with much lighter wind, so it’ll be a pleasant fall afternoon even if the high is well below our average high of 73 degrees (22.5 degrees Celsius).

Clear Saturday night, with lows in the low to mid 40s (5 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday, and a tad warmer with highs in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Clear Sunday night, with lows in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).