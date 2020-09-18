Metro Detroit weather: Fantastic cider mill weekend ahead

Chilly mornings followed by pleasant, sunny afternoons are the perfect fall recipe for heading to the cider mill, and that’s exactly what we have coming our way this weekend!

But first, our Finally Friday starts with clear skies, followed by partly cloudy skies as a north-northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph brings some Lake Huron moisture down across the area. That wind also means that the Lakeshore Flood Advisory for our Lake Huron shoreline communities continues until 4:00 p.m. this afternoon. Temperatures in the heart of the area should scratch and claw their way into the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius), with areas north of M-59 likely not even reaching 60 degrees, and don’t forget that breeze out there.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:17 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:37 p.m., which marks the beginning of the Jewish High Holy Day of Rosh Hashahah…the Jewish New Year. This begins what is called the Ten Days of Repentance, which concludes with Yom Kippur. Rosh Hashanah is a joyous holiday, so if you know somebody Jewish, greet them with Shana Tova! (“Shah-nah Toe-vah”), and they’ll certainly appreciate the wishes for a good year ahead! If you are celebrating, I wish you a Happy, Sweet, and especially Healthy New Year!

Skies will be clear this evening and overnight, with lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, with mid to upper 30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius) in our coldest rural spots and, while I do not expect frost, do not be surprised if you see a bit of it in a low area or depression come Saturday morning. North wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs again in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius), but with much lighter wind, so it’ll be a pleasant fall afternoon even if the high is well below our average high of 73 degrees (22.5 degrees Celsius).

Clear Saturday night, with lows in the low to mid 40s (5 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday, and a tad warmer with highs in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Clear Sunday night, with lows in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Outlook for Next Week

Hurricane Teddy in the Atlantic will put up a road block for weather systems crossing the country, so we have a pretty nice week shaping up. Expect mostly sunny skies from Monday through Wednesday, with highs slowly warming from the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) on Monday to the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday to the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday!

It appears that a weak cold front will cross the area on Thursday, but there’s not much moisture with it so we shouldn’t see any significant rain with it…perhaps just a few scattered light showers (much like this past Wednesday night). Highs will drop a bit due to more clouds…reaching the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius).

But it then appears that we warm up again into the mid to upper 70s (24 to 26 degrees Celsius) Friday into next weekend and, right now, next weekend still looks spectacular with plenty of sun!

So, it appears that we’ll get little or no rain from this weekend all the way through next weekend…if you put grass seed down recently, you’d better keep watering. And wash that car: it’ll stay nice looking for quite a while!