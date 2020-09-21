Metro Detroit weather: Clear, chilly final Sunday night of Summer

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

The stars are out and accompanying the crescent moon and a beautiful but chilly night in Southeast Michigan. More sunshine returns tomorrow and this week. It will be milder Monday, the last full day of summer, and warmer for the first few days of fall.

Sunday night will be fair and chilly. Overnight lows return to the upper 30s and 40s. Frost is unlikely, but it’s still a good idea to bring pets indoors so they can stay warm.

Monday is the last full day of astronomical summer, and it will have plenty of sunshine with mild conditions. Highs will be closer to 70°F.

Welcome to Fall 2020, Tuesday! Astronomical autumn begins with the fall equinox at 9:30 a.m. The day will be mostly sunny as afternoon temperatures reach the middle 70s.

The first full day of autumn, Wednesday, will feel like summer. I will be in the middle and upper 70s. The dry spell continues with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday continues to be warmer under brilliant sunshine. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s.

