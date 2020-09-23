Metro Detroit weather: Reality check after warm temperatures last into weekend

DETROIT – Fall continues to masquerade as summer in Metro Detroit, but dry conditions will persist a bit longer. Enjoy it, then prepare for a rude awakening next week.

Pushing 80 degrees

Temperatures hovered around 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon, and we’ll likely be no cooler going into the weekend.

Saturday remains the warmest day of the forecast, with highs reaching the low 80s. Remember, normal highs are in the low 70s, so we’ll be about 10 degrees above that mark.

Skies will be partly cloudy from now through Saturday afternoon. That leads into our weekend rain chances, which won’t show up until after midnight for most of us.

Storm sandwich

A respectable cold front will sweep through late Saturday night into Sunday morning, giving us likely showers and thunderstorms. Those will start in the late evening in our North Zone, then progress south and east overnight.

That precipitation should be gone by sunrise Sunday, leaving us dry but mostly cloudy for the balance of the weekend. Rainfall amounts don’t look impressive. Expect a few hundredths of an inch to a tenth or so for those who get drops. That’s not the only rain chance in the forecast, however.

Reality check

This summer encore won’t last beyond the weekend. Highs Monday will barely hit 70 degrees, with another shot at rain.

On Tuesday, a strong low pressure center brings more rain, colder temperatures and blustery winds.

On Wednesday, that rain will linger as highs will stay in the 50s in most spots.

We’ll dry out going into next weekend, but we won’t recover the heat. Expect numbers 10-15 degrees below normal by late next week.

Track the radar: