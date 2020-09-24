Metro Detroit weather: 3 more beautiful days before temperatures crash

DETROIT – What did we do to deserve weather like this? “Lived through 2020” would be an acceptable response. We’re not done with this goodness just yet, but we can see the end, and it’s a doozy.

Beautiful finish

Temperatures have been hovering around 80 degrees all this week, and the next three days won’t be any different. Saturday will be ‘peak warmth’ for this forecast, bringing us a high of 82. Even humidity goes from dry to noticeable this weekend.

These next three days will be about 10 degrees above normal for late September. Expect more sun than clouds Friday and Saturday, with extra cloud cover Sunday ahead of our next rain chance.

Weekend changes

The cold front we’re expecting this weekend has booked a later flight. So even more of this upcoming two-day stretch will be dry. Expect rain to develop by late Sunday. Otherwise, a healthy amount of sunshine will greet us both days, especially Saturday.

Big dip

Oh how far we’ll fall next week!

Highs Monday won’t make it out of the 60s, and we’ll lose ground every day through Thursday, which will keep highs in the 50s. Once we arrive in that cold snap, expect it to remain through next weekend.

Rain chances are with us for the first four days of the workweek, maximized on Tuesday. Total rainfall for those four days will be on either side of 2 inches through much of the area.

We’ll have some gusty winds to go with the rain and cooler temperatures, giving us no doubt that fall has begun.

Track the radar: