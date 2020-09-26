Metro Detroit weather: First fall Saturday feels like summer

DETROIT – Welcome to the first full weekend of autumn 2020. It still feels like summer! Hotter than average weather continues the entire time. Then get ready for tumbling temperatures and falling raindrops.

Saturday morning will be cool to mild under clear skies. There will be some patchy fog with light winds. Temperature start in the 50s and low 60s.

Sunrise exam 7:24 a.m.

Skies will be mostly sunny with mid-day temperatures quickly going into the 70s.

Saturday afternoon will be Rosie sunny, warm and wonderful. Afternoon temperatures will reach 80°F or more. The weather will be great for avid voters, golfers and tennis players. Spending the day at the park with the family is also a great idea.

Saturday evening will be fair and mild. Temperatures return to the low 70s by dinner time.

Sunset is at 7:24 p.m.

Saturday night will be perfect for a drive-in movie. Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the 50s to 60s.

Motorcycle car wash weather continues Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny with ties near 80°F.

The bottom starts to fall out, weather-wise, Monday. Rain showers are possible. Cloud cover and a wind-shift to a chillier direction will result in afternoon temps mainly in the upper 60s.

Mostly cloudy skies and rain showers are also possible, Tuesday and Wednesday. Daytime temps will be in the low 60s each day.

