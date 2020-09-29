Metro Detroit weather: Get used to being cool

The big jet stream pattern change came in right as expected, and last week’s warmth was abruptly replaced by Monday’s highs in the 60s (19 degrees Celsius). However, to keep things in proper perspective, our average high right now is 68 degrees (20 degrees Celsius), so that shows you that we have actually just cooled off to near average. And how about that rain! Remember that? We hadn’t seen measurable rain in our area for two weeks, so that was much needed.

The day ahead will start with some sunshine, but I suspect that clouds will build through the day, so the afternoon won’t feature nearly as much sun. There is a very small shower chance in the far north this afternoon, but most of us likely won’t see one. Highs today will be in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Skies will partially clear this evening, but then become mostly cloudy once again with a shower possible later at night. Lows I the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Even if we start Wednesday with a few peeks of sun, we’ll cloud over pretty quick, and breezy showers are likely, with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. One of the first things I did when I got in this morning was look at forecast upper air soundings for Wednesday afternoon…and it appears that we’ll have enough instability to generate some lightning, and the freezing level will be low enough that we could even see some sub-severe hail in the strongest updrafts. Winds aloft will be strong enough that any heavier shower could also produce some noticeable wind gusts (not severe, but definitely strong enough to get your attention). Highs in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy and still breezy on Thursday with more showers possible, and a rumble of thunder once again possible in the afternoon. Cooler highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Scattered showers end Thursday evening, with lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy to possibly mostly cloudy on Friday, and even cooler with highs in the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Partly to mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid to upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius). As long as we can keep some cloud cover around, we should be able to avoid Friday night frost.

Weekend Outlook

Right now, Saturday looks to be the better of the two weekend days. We should have partly cloudy skies for at least part of the day, with highs still only reaching the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy on Sunday with a good chance of showers developing. Highs in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Longer term, I do see the jet stream retreating back farther to the north next week, which would allow temperatures to rebound back to and even above average!