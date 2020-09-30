Metro Detroit weather: End of September thunderstorms?

It’s the last day of September, and we actually have some gusty thunderstorms to watch out for this afternoon. But first, a band of light showers will cross the area pre-dawn, followed by a bit of a break with nothing more than a few scattered showers possible the rest of the morning into early afternoon. Shower coverage will then increase this afternoon, and some thunderstorms will also develop as the afternoon progresses. I do not expect any severe weather , but any thunderstorm could produce wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph and small hail…it will definitely catch your attention if you encounter one. Outside of any storms, it’ll still be a consistently breezy day with southwest winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Highs in the low to mid 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Those southwest winds combined with the still-high lake levels means that Lake St. Clair water will be pushed ashore on the northeast part of the lake, most notably from Harsen’s Island to Anchorville. Areas near the shore will experience flooding issues, and beach erosion is likely as well. As such, the National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Warning there until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:30 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:16 p.m.

Showers diminish Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius). West-southwest wind diminishing to 8 to 13 mph.

Thursday will be very similar to today, with a bit less wind. Highs only in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius) as the core of the cold air mass we’ve been expecting surges in.

Showers diminish Thursday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Friday (possibly partly cloudy for a while), and a dry day for most of us…those in the Thumb may still keep some showers around. Highs in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s (2 to 4 degrees Celsius). While I do not expect widespread frost, low spots in rural areas could see some.

Weekend Update

Partly cloudy on Saturday…this will definitely be the better of the two weekend days. So if you want to hit the cider mill or take the kids apple picking, this is your day. It’ll still be cool, with highs in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius), but the sunshine will sure help.

Increasing clouds Saturday night, but it will remain dry for any COVID-safe Saturday evening plans. Lows in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Rain develops on Sunday, with highs in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Longer term, after the rain ends Monday morning, with highs barely near 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius), we should have a mostly dry week ahead with highs in the 60s (18 to 20 degrees Celsius). Our only rain chance is Wednesday when a moisture-starved front crosses Michigan. It’ll be breezy Tuesday and Wednesday, but we can handle breezy with highs in the 60s.