Metro Detroit weather: Storm chances Wednesday evening, more rain ahead

DETROIT – Showers and rumbles Wednesday evening will lead to more rain Thursday, and we’re still staring at a frosty start to our first weekend in October.

Rain chances

After our early evening showers move out, we’ll be dry overnight. Scattered showers come back Thursday, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Then, most of us stay dry on Friday. The exception to that will be in the North Zone Friday evening. Showers may brush the thumb and northern sections of the North Zone, even though the bulk of that rain will be out over Lake Huron.

Dry conditions will last for the first part of the weekend, before we get wet again on Sunday. This system will be coming out of the south with more moisture, which should give us more rain than the previous bouts to end the work week.

Frosty weekend

Highs won’t get out of the 50s on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, but our coldest mark will be on Saturday morning, when temperatures will sink to the 30s area wide. Expect frost in many locations, with some West and North Zones spots getting close to the freezing mark.

Temperatures will be a few degrees milder on Sunday morning, but still a lot of 30s outside the Metro Zone.

Improvement ahead

Just as soon as we sink into the unseasonable chill, we’ll bounce back next week. Highs return to the low 60s on Monday and mid 60s by midweek.

After some early Monday rain, most of that stretch will be partly cloudy and dry, with slight rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday.

Track the radar: