Metro Detroit Weather: A balmy & breezy fall day

DETROIT – Ready for some 70s? No, I’m not talking about silky shirts, bell bottoms, and disco. I’m talking about temps! We won’t quite get there today, we should on three of the next six days!

Today we’ll get close, but probably fall just barely short, with highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius). Skies will be partly cloudy as a cold front with almost no moisture crosses the area. Wind will pick up from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph possible.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:36 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:05 p.m.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy Tuesday night, with much milder lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Partly cloudy early Wednesday morning as a second cold front crosses the area, then becoming mostly sunny. There is the chance for an early morning shower in the northern half of the Thumb, but most of us won’t see one. The bigger weather impact on Wednesday will be the wind, which should blow from the west at 20 mph, with gusts over 30 mph (possibly well over 30 mph) certainly attainable. Highs in the low 70s (21 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows cooling back into the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows only falling into the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Thought not nearly as clear cut as yesterday (Hurricane Delta is making the weather pattern more complicated), it still looks like a fine fall weekend. Saturday should be partly cloudy and even warmer, with highs in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius).

Sunday also looks partly cloudy, with highs cooling a bit down to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius).

I’ll be keeping a close eye on any pattern changes that may impact our weekend, and let you know in tomorrow’s weather article if there’s anything to be concerned about, or earlier on Twitter (@PGLocal4) if necessary.