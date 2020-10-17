Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy, cool Saturday evening; Lakeshore Flood Advisory

DETROIT – A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Macomb, Monroe, St. Clair and Wayne Counties from 5 p.m., Saturday, to 8 a.m., Sunday.

Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

Gray skies have arrived, and it will be cloudy this evening and tonight. It gets chillier, but it will not be as cold as this morning. Some sprinkles are possible while many sleep. The better chance of rain will be tomorrow, Sunday, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Saturday evening will be fair and cooler. Temperatures will be near 50°F by dinner time.

Sunset is at 6:47 p.m.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Sunrise is at 7:50 a.m.

Sunday will have increasing clouds with cool conditions. Possibly near 60°F. Those clouds will thicken and lower during the afternoon and produce some scattered rain showers after 2 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday will have scattered showers and slightly lower temperatures. Afternoon temps will be in the middle 50s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a few remaining raindrops. Daytime temperatures reach 60°F.

Thursday and Friday will be sunnier and a bit milder. Highs will be in the lower middle 60s each day.

