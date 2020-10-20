Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures warm up, rounds of rain come faster as we head into weekend

DETROIT – Temperatures are getting warmer and the rounds of rain will be coming faster as we head into the weekend.

Unseasonably Mild

Tuesday’s highs stayed below normal (even though it was an improvement over yesterday). But we won’t lose much ground tonight as lows hang in the low 50s for most spots.

Wednesday, we’ll creep up to the low 60s. Thursday will put us firmly above normal with a finish in the upper 60s prior to a high in the low 70s on Friday.

That’s about 10 degrees above normal for late October and the warmest number we’ll see for awhile. Wednesday and Friday will feature some noticeable breezes, so it may feel a bit cooler than what the thermometer reads.

Rinse & Repeat

Our active pattern picks up again tonight with late evening showers exiting during the first part of Wednesday morning’s commute. Then Thursday morning will be our next round.

Followed by showers and thunderstorms Friday evening ahead of a strong cold front that takes away our mild temperatures. Weekend still looks dry until the next system arrives Sunday evening.

Back to Reality

By next week, normal high temperatures will be in the mid-and-upper 50s. Forecast highs will be running under those marks, especially by the back half of the week.

That’s when high temperatures won’t get out of the 40s. It does look like a drier stretch with more sunshine than what we’ll be dealing with this week.