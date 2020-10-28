Metro Detroit weather: Possibility of light snow Sunday after decent start to weekend

DETROIT – We’re finishing a well-deserved break from clouds and rain. Just don’t expect the same as Zeta nears Thursday.

Zeta’s track

Hurricane Zeta will stay even farther south than earlier data was suggesting. That means we should remain dry on Thursday.

Clouds will return, however, along with some breezier gusts. Clouds will linger for much of Friday, too.

Temperatures will be increasingly cooler both days, with Friday being the coolest day of the forecast. Expect highs in the mid-40s.

Weekend changes

Saturday is Halloween and the Michigan vs. Michigan State football game in Ann Arbor. Both should go on without any weather issues.

Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s. Temperatures at kickoff in Ann Arbor and during trick-or-treating should be in the mid-40s, and we’ll get an extra hour to binge on candy Sunday.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, so set your clocks back one hour after trick-or-treating Saturday night.

Sunday looks like an indoor day with plenty of morning rain. Temperatures will be falling from a mid-morning high around 50 into the 30s by evening. That will give us a possibility of a few snowflakes scattered around during the second half of Sunday. This is pretty weak sauce, so we’re not anticipating any accumulation, even on grassy or elevated surfaces.

November improvement

Sunday is Nov. 1, and after a brief cool-down Monday, temperatures recover somewhat by midweek. They’ll peak above normal Wednesday through Friday of next week, with our warmest high right at 60 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

