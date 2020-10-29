Metro Detroit weather: Possible snow flurries incoming

DETROIT – Temperatures take a tumble going into the weekend. Expect the weekend start to be our coldest of the season so far. But some unseasonable warmth is in view.

Late Week Cooldown

We couldn’t even get to normal highs when we had the sunshine on Wednesday. Now we’re heading even further south with highs remaining in the 40s on Friday afternoon. It will be dry with a decent amount of sunshine. Friday night into Saturday morning will be our coldest of the season. Most of us will deal with lows in the 20s, with the city and some eastside locations holding onto the low 30s. Check the 4ZONE Forecast for a breakdown. Saturday night won’t be as cold with increasing clouds, but when we wake up Monday, we’ll be back to the 20s as we return to work and school.

Halloween Cooperates

No big weather issues lie ahead for Halloween. Temperatures will be slightly below normal with highs in the low 50s and Trick-Or-Treat temperatures in the mid 40s. Wind shouldn’t be an issue, either. And don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you head to bed Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time ends at 2AM Sunday morning.

Sunday Flakes

The first half of our weekend will be dry. Then rain gets an early start on Sunday. The widespread moisture should be gone by lunch. But reinforcing cold air from the northwest will bring a few lake-effect flakes into the area. Better chance of seeing those will be in the North and West Zones. But we shouldn’t see any accumulation, even on deck rails or mailboxes.

Warmth In Sight

We can already see a warming trend for the first week of November (which is next week). Temperatures get close to normal on Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s. Wednesday and Thursday highs will reach the low 60s. And that should be a mostly sunny stretch as well. It’s something we can look forward to while dealing with the chill this weekend.

